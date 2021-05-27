Allison Pugh’s nephew, a teenager in the Northshore School District, had good grades and never struggled with his mental health prior to the pandemic, she said. But by January of this year, he’d reached a flash point and tried to end his own life.
After the attempted suicide, his doctors recommended treatment in inpatient care. However, his family found no available pediatric behavioral health beds.
The issue is widespread among young people across the country, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the spring and fall of 2020, mental health-related emergency department visits for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 increased by approximately 31%.
“Many mental disorders commence in childhood,” the report states, “and mental health concerns in these age groups might be exacerbated by stress related to the pandemic and abrupt disruptions to daily life associated with mitigation efforts, including anxiety about illness, social isolation, and interrupted connectedness to school.”
Pugh said that while helping her nephew, she thought that his school's teachers and counselor handled the situation well. But in speaking with other families, she found a growing sense of frustration among others over what they viewed as a lack of acknowledgment at the district level of this problem.
“It was very clear that people needed someone to stand up for them,” Pugh said.
Northshore School District Communications Officer Lisa Youngblood Hall said that when school staff members are made aware of ideation or attempts, they work with the families to assess risk and develop student safety plans, while also protecting the students’ privacy.
“Our Student Services Department will continue working with schools on the process and expanding supports as possible,” Youngblood Hall said in an email.
The district's focus on mental health had already increased in 2019 because of nationwide statistics showing a rise in mental illness, she said, and the efforts have been expanded upon over the last year.
Pugh reached out on social media and asked other families if they wanted to share their experiences with their students’ mental health since the school district shifted to remote learning last March. Pugh received more than 100 responses, she said, and 14 of those respondents gave an account of a student who had also attempted suicide.
Their stories included experiences with young people becoming addicted to drugs, developing signs of personality disorders, engaging in self harm and having to take anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medication.
One parent described her daughter as a successful student academically and athletically before the onset of the pandemic, but later she “suffered silently." The girl had been offered drugs such as Xanax from peers on social media, and by the time her parent found out, she was addicted, the parent wrote. The girl has experienced two overdoses and undergone inpatient and intensive outpatient treatment.
Another parent said she withdrew her student from the district after “a year drowning with no help from NSD anywhere on the horizon.”
“My daughter has become a dark shell of her former self,” the parent wrote to Pugh.
A King County Public Health advisory disclosed that four people under the age of 18 died by suicide in October 2020. The advisory said there is a greater need for prevention measures because of increased risk of people dying by suicide “related to individual and community stressors, seasonal changes, and increased behavioral health challenges during this disillusionment phase of disaster response.”
The district has contracted with mental health therapists to cover all secondary schools and Title 1 elementary schools, Youngblood Hall said. Next year, the district will have six mental health therapists on staff, she added. Since the pandemic, the district has expanded the mental health resources available on the district website at www.nsd.org/mentalhealth, she said.
Northshore also held a three-part workshop series for parents and guardians focused on helping adolescents reduce stress and anxiety.
To address suicide specifically, she said, the district expanded its partnership with the University of Washington Forefront Suicide Prevention from one high school to all of the high schools. Counselors at four of the comprehensive high schools and two choice high schools have received suicide prevention training, she said.
For Pugh’s nephew, he’s been doing better since seeking treatment, but he still struggles with part-time remote learning. The district has plans to offer full-time, in-person instruction in the fall.
“It’s like torture to ask the kid to get on his Zoom every day,” she said. “He hates it.”
She spoke at a May 10 school board meeting about the toll remote learning was taking on children’s mental health and the need to return more quickly to full-time instruction. She cited studies that suggest COVID-19 transmission within schools is limited if precautions such as mask wearing, distancing, proper ventilation and sanitation are in place.
A couple days after Pugh spoke at the meeting, another parent emailed a district administrator requesting rates of suicide and suicide attempts within NSD. In a screenshot of the administrator’s response, which was shared with the Woodinville Weekly, the administrator says that none of the reported school crises involved attempted or completed suicides.
Pugh and the parents she’s been communicating with are hoping to see more of an acknowledgment of the problem as well as signs that there will be more support for the students. She hopes to see continued counseling offered throughout the summer and some kind of assistance for parents who are having to navigate a complicated behavioral health care system.
“A lot of these parents, their children have never had any kind of mental health issue,” Pugh said, “and they’re at a loss as well.”
Superintendent Michelle Reid addressed the topic of suicide at a May 24 school board meeting. She said the district has been aware of the growing problem of ideation among young people before and during the pandemic and will continue to focus on the issue.
Youngblood Hall said that the district plans to “continue building on our work and partnerships in this area with the PTSA, the Foundation, healthcare partners, faith partners, through our Student Board, and in higher education to name a few.”
To Pugh, things won’t get better for her nephew and other children she knows of until they are allowed back into classrooms on a full-time basis. She worries it’s too long until the new school year for these adolescents who are struggling to wait.
“We’ve got this whole population of youth that need help,” she said, “They’re in their own crisis, and they’re screaming into a void, because no one is listening.”
