On July 1, Michael Tolley was introduced as the 2022-2023 Northshore School District (NSD) interim superintendent.
He transitioned into the role formerly held by Superintendent Michelle Reid. She left for a new position in Fairfax County, Virginia at the end of the school year.
For the last three years, Tolley served as NSD’s east region assistant superintendent and supervised the Special Services departments. He has gotten to know the community as well as its needs and desires, he said.
As a result, he thought he would be more suitable as the permanent superintendent than a newcomer, he said.
“At this time, I will probably pursue the permanent superintendent position,” Tolley said.
This coming fall, the NSD board of directors will be announcing more information on the search for the permanent superintendent and how the community can engage in the process.
Tolley said he is a good fit for the permanent superintendent position due to his years of experience in administration. One of his most notable administrative positions was with Seattle Public Schools as the Assistant and Associate Superintendent for Teaching and Learning.
“Everything that happened within [Seattle] schools was reported through my office to the superintendent,” Tolley said.
In this position with Seattle Public Schools, Tolley oversaw a total of 104 schools.
At its June 27 board meeting, the board of directors of the Northshore School District officially named Tolley as the interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. His contract began July 1 and will end June 30, 2023.
“It was [Reid] that actually brought me into Northshore,” said Tolley.
Tolley said he was applying for superintendent positions when he interviewed Reid to learn from her. In the interview, he said, Reid brought up the fact that Northshore had a job opportunity suitable for him.
“I saw an opportunity to work with Dr. Reid and [to] learn from her,” said Tolley.
Through Reid’s strategic action planning, he said, he learned how to apply different strategies to accomplish specific goals.
The NSD strategic plan is a list of goals and focuses with specific consideration to equity, strong relationships, safety, results-focused learning and needs-based resource allocation.
Tolley said he wants to continue Reid’s work, while also considering how the world has changed in the last six years.
Reid is “an example of [an] excellent superintendent,” he said.
For the last 20 years, Tolley said, he has been focused on making a difference for “students furthest away from educational justice.”
Educational justice does not only focus on race, he said. It includes students with disabilities, students in various ethnic groups and students in the LGBTQ community, he added.
“We haven't been doing the best job we can there,” said Tolley.
Tolley said the strategic plan is in place so that progress can be tracked and goals can be achieved, especially following Covid-19.
Over the past two years, Reid faced opposition from parents and students for her response to the pandemic, such as masking restrictions and school closures.
Tolley said most of Northshore’s response to the pandemic was the district “being held accountable for what the health department was directing us to do.”
It’s also important to remember that the first Covid outbreak occurred in the Northshore School District, Tolley said.
“We wanted to make sure that we were taking care of our students and their families,” he said. “And yes, we may have gone to the extreme in that.”
In late May, the community said that support services for students should be an immediate focus of the interim superintendent, according to a message from the NSD board.
Support services include resources for mental health, childcare, community assistance, dropout reengagement, family outreach, homeless services and more.
“Many of our students, based on what happened over the last two years, are still in need of increased mental health services,” Tolley said.
Last year, he said, a few smaller elementary schools in the district only had counselors in the buildings on a half-time basis.
“This year going forward, every one of our elementary schools will have full-time counselors,” said Tolley.
He wants to continue to increase mental health services at the secondary and elementary levels, he said.
Tolley said he is passionate about his relationship with the Northshore community. He plans to engage with the public by going to community events and meeting with families.
He also finds it crucial to learn from NSD students, he said. He plans to continue the NSD student board in order to know what is going well and what needs to be improved, he added.
Tolley said that one of his goals is to “get into every school, maybe every classroom, every year.”
Even after many years in administration, Tolley said, he still considers himself to be a teacher first.
He taught biology and marine biology for 17 years before he transitioned into school administration to increase his salary and support his family, he said.
