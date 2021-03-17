As students and educators prepare for the return of in-person learning after a tough year apart, Northshore School District is celebrating the silver linings made possible by the pandemic.
“We’ve delivered instruction in whole new innovative ways,” Superintendent Michelle Reid said during a virtual presentation. “Necessity is often the mother of invention.”
Reid addressed initiatives and successes from the 2020-2021 school year during the fourth annual State of Our Schools on Wednesday, March 10. Although virtual, the community was able to provide feedback via Poll Everywhere, a tool used by students in remote instruction.
During the poll questions, various participants said they want to see students continue using technology in innovative ways once back in the classroom. Parents also acknowledged the added benefit of getting to spend more time with their children and playing a larger role in their education.
However, some had previously expressed frustration at the slower plans for re-opening compared to nearby districts before the governor had mandated some in-person learning by April.
Various people emphasized the importance of meeting kids where they are at in their education upon the return to in-person learning.
“To our parents and guardians, a big thank you to all of you who’ve played such a key role in nurturing the mental health of our students and our staff throughout this time,” Reid said. “Learning happens best in happy communities.”
Reid said one of the keys to the district’s success over the last year has been the community’s ability to quickly pivot. Bus drivers are taking on new roles in health and technology. Food service employees are providing translation and support services for families. And many people have taken on roles to help with COVID-19 testing and protocols, she added.
Ahead of NSD’s finalization for a phased return, Gov. Jay Inslee announced plans to sign an emergency proclamation requiring all districts in Washington state to offer some in-person instruction to all students by mid-April. His order requires grades K through five to provide hybrid learning with at least two days in-person by April 5. Grades six to 12 are to do the same by April 19.
The school district, which covers over 66 square miles and 35 schools, only continues to grow. Reid said the renewal of the 2018 levy, approved by Northshore voters, enabled the district to deploy more than 11,000 computing devices to students during the pandemic. The Northshore Schools Foundation also provided financial support, books and connections to families. Microsoft and T-Mobile helped to envision a new way for delivering education and hotspots to families otherwise unable to afford internet access, she added.
“Even during this past year of epic proportions and pandemic challenges, we have maintained and built on the Northshore traditions of excellence,” she said.
Reid said the district continues to provide an algebra-ready experience for more students at younger grades than ever before. Given the last three years of data, she noted, the ‘F’ rates for credit-baring courses continue to be stable year over year and the graduation rate is on the uptick.
With close to 24,000 students and 3,000 staff in the school district, racial and educational justice are core focuses within the school district. Reid said both Kokanee and Ruby Bridges elementary schools are state demonstration sites for inclusive practices. Seeing as more than 94 home languages are spoken in the district, she noted, additional ethnic studies programs are being developed now.
“We continue to surround and support and include all members of our community here at Northshore,” she said, “as we recognize that as a significant strength in our district.”
