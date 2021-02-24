Known as a leader in the fields of learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement, many found it only fitting that Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid was acknowledged at the highest level for her commitment to equity and education.
Reid was named the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year during a virtual conference hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association on Thursday, Feb. 18.
“I’m really humbled by this award, and honestly, a little stunned as well,” Reid said in a video message. “We know that learning happens best in community, and I’m so proud of the continued hard work of our students, our staff, our families, our community and our partners. This really is a team effort and a team award.”
Regarded as the most comprehensive professional learning and networking event for school superintendents and administrators, this conference addressed critical issues affecting public education today. Topics of discussion included equity in education, social and emotional learning, personalizing education, technology, school safety and COVID-19 adaptations.
Now in its 34th year, the National Superintendent of the Year program, co-sponsored by AASA, AIG Retirement Services and First Student, celebrates the contributions and leadership of public school superintendents, according to a press release.
“Michelle Reid demonstrates the highest professional standards when it comes to leading a school district and working to build a lasting future for students,” Paul G. Osland, president of First Student, said in a statement. “She is an extraordinary superintendent, who exemplifies the important work of all superintendents to create positive pathways for students in these extraordinary times.”
Reid said the award is great recognition for the Northshore School District and the community at large. In the upcoming days and weeks, she noted, she is excited to celebrate all the achievements being created at NSD and in the community.
Reid added that she was honored to be among such an “impressive cohort” of finalists for the award. Other contenders included Bryan Johnson from Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee, Khalid Mumin from Reading School District in Pennsylvania and Christy Perry from Salem-Keizer Public Schools in Oregon.
“It is truly an honor to congratulate Michelle Reid for being named the 2021 National Superintendent of the Year, and for the passion and commitment she has shown on behalf of the Northshore School District,” said Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of AASA. “Despite the uncertainties our school systems are facing caused by the global pandemic, Michelle and the other three finalists … are empowering their students to lead us into a better world. These individuals are all champions for children.”
As part of her award, a $10,000 college scholarship will be presented by Reid to a student in the high school from which she graduated, or the school now serving the same area.
Reid was unanimously selected as superintendent by the Northshore School District board of directors in June 2016 following an extensive national search. She previously served as superintendent of South Kitsap School District in Port Orchard. Prior to that, she served as deputy superintendent, district athletic director and high school principal in the Port Angeles School District.
She has become known regionally and nationally for instructional leadership and the ability to craft sustainable systems for district support of the instructional core, according to the press release.
“This has been powerful affirmation of the strength of our community. It validates the work of so many,” said Reid in a press release from the AASA. “Leadership is illuminated when there is no clear roadmap to a solution. The superintendency, being highlighted by AASA, illuminates the power and importance of leadership. It matters now more than ever.”
