As people continue to stay home during the day, residential burglaries have declined in the Woodinville area. Contrastively, cases relating to commercial burglaries, catalytic converter thefts, fraud and domestic violence are on the rise, according to Woodinville Police Chief Katie Larson.
Larson shared crime trends and highlighted the detrimental impact COVID-19 continues to have on criminal justice during the first virtual Coffee with the Chief on Thursday, March 4.
Larson, who has been chief in Woodinville for over six years, also started a conversation on use of force and proper training of officers is reference to upcoming police reform legislation at the state and federal levels.
“I truly want to reiterate, there are changes coming in law enforcement,” she said. “And some of those are very necessary changes. We need to accept responsibility when we make mistakes, but we also need to learn from those mistakes.”
Typically, in a given year, the state legislature may have two or three bills regarding law enforcement. This year, Larson noted, there are already 10 measures being considered. She said, in her opinion, much of the legislation is drawn up quickly and does not include training guidelines.
“It's so much more than words,” Larson said, referring to the proposed bills. “It's bigger than just putting something down on paper and then expecting law enforcement just tomorrow to go do it. Training is really, really important. It's crucial. And I have seen such a profound difference in training and the way I do my job over the past 37 years.”
Woodinville is a contract city with the King County Sheriff’s Office, which has 12 other partner cities. Under the umbrella of the sheriff’s office, the police department must adhere to its policies, procedures and training. Larson said one of the perks of being a contract city is having all those resources readily available.
She said the county’s standalone training unit takes those state and federal laws, once passed, and develops curriculum for all officers to go through. More successful officers recognize that utilizing the skills of de-escalation is really important to the success of police departments, she added.
“I know that training and officers across the country are very different,” Larson said. “We have a similar mission. And yet, our approach sometimes can be very different and there's a myriad of reasons for that. No one wants to look back at tragic things that happened as a result of bad training.”
About 37 years ago, when Larson first entered law enforcement, there were very few mental health calls for service. Now, they area a daily occurrence, she said. Units have been responding to more suicidal calls for help and those who are engaged or want to self-harm.
“Mental health is not a crime,” she said. “It's not against the law to have mental health issues.”
Larson also shared some discouraging numbers from the King County Prosecuting Attorney Office as a result of the pandemic. Historically, she noted, the prosecutor's office had an average of 3,250 pending felony cases. That number now reaches over 6,450 pending felonies and is projected to increase drastically by summer of 2021.
Before COVID-19, the prosecutor’s office had approximately 1,700 more serious offenses in the system, ranging from homicide and rape to robberies and shootings. Larson said that number now stands at about 2,800 serious pending cases. The county has seen a 50% increase in pending domestic violence cases, whereas special assault cases have gone up by 33%.
“Unfortunately for the prosecutor's office, the future is not exactly encouraging,” Larson said. “There are over 3,000 unfiled felony cases for them to review. They are taking the most serious or priority cases now, and they're trying to be as thoughtful as they can.”
