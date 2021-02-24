Bothell Press Demolition
Photo by Parl Guthrie

Crews demolish the old Seattle Times printing press in Bothell on Wednesday morning, Feb. 17. According to public records, the developer Avalon Bay Communities, Inc. plans to build 802 apartment units, 110 townhome units and create about 6,000 square feet of commercial space on the 23.7-acre property on 120th Avenue. The project is also expected to include 15,000 square feet of amenities and four points of vehicle access, according to the site plan. 

