As the pandemic continued to prevent events from carrying on as usual and businesses from operating at full capacity, the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce kept pushing to support local businesses throughout 2021.
Executive Director Kimberly Ellertson, along with chamber board members, reflected on the past year during the annual State of the Chamber at Novelty Hill-Januik Winery on Jan. 20.
“We're thankful to all the members who stayed with us during COVID,” chamber board member Margaret Atwater said.
The year started with a slew of virtual events such as educational breakfasts and chamber luncheons. In June 2021, the chamber returned to in-person networking nights, building relationships breakfasts and business luncheons.
The chamber held 12 ribbon cutting ceremonies in 2021 for businesses such as District Flats, Rock Harbor Boats and Lifted Taco.
In addition, the chamber welcomed several new members in 2021 including the Eastside Health Network, Baer Winery, Trophy Cupcakes, Rusty Pelican Café and Sidekick Coffee—among others.
Chamber membership began to decrease due to the pandemic in 2020. Atwater said the number continued to trend downward into 2021. The current membership total stands at 273 businesses.
Atwater said 39 new members joined the chamber in 2021. Looking to 2022, the chamber hopes to grow membership by 45.
Business advocacy was a major focus for the chamber in 2020 and 2021, Ellertson said.
“We've always done a great job at networking events, but we needed to do more,” she said. “We needed to step it up with this pandemic.”
The chamber created several new partnerships in 2021, Ellertson said. For example, the nonprofit partnered with Woodinville Wine Country for a new program called Welcome to Woodinville.
Ellertson said that chamber members advocate for local businesses at regional and state levels through involvement in the East King Chambers Coalition and OneEastside SPARK. Members write papers on transportation, affordable housing, economic recovery, taxes and budget, she added.
Relationships with Woodinville nonprofits also strengthened this year, Ellertson said.
The chamber added $6,900 to the Woodinville Business Scholarship through the Scholarship Foundation of Northshore. Austin Glenn, a graduate of WHS in 2021, was awarded $2,500 from the annual scholarship.
In November 2021, four local “hometown heroes” were given $500 each for their service to the community. Recipients included EvergreenHealth, Children’s Country Home, Woodinville Firefighters Benevolent Fund and International Nutritional Sustainable Partners (INSP).
During the holiday season, the chamber also donated several gifts to the Forgotten Children's Fund and participated in the Shop-With-A-Cop program.
Celebrate Woodinville
Typically, both the summer and winter Celebrate Woodinville events attract thousands of visitors to town. This year, Ellertson said, the chamber needed to adjust its format because of pandemic-related circumstances.
Under state COVID-19 guidelines, the chamber was initially limited to a 600-person event in the summer. However, she said, the group was able to increase capacity as the county moved into a new phase of reopening.
The summer concert series tallied about 6,725 total attendees over four weeks from July 14 to Aug. 4. About 50% of the visitors lived in Woodinville and the other 50% traveled from out of town, according to the chamber presentation.
The festival portion of the event was canceled as a result of too many COVID-19 restrictions, Ellertson said, but the organization intends to bring it back for 2022.
As part of the summer series, the Celebrate Woodinville 5K encouraged participants to complete the race anywhere. About 55% of participating runners came from Woodinville, according to the presentation.
Through race fees and donations, Ellertson said, the chamber was able to donate $1,360 to the Northshore Schools Foundation.
To further promote businesses in Woodinville, the chamber welcomed 164 runners to the in-person packet pick up events on Aug. 11 and 13. Racers were also encouraged to purchase a meal to-go or a bottle of wine from town.
As the months grew colder, the chamber began preparing for Celebrate Woodinville Winterfest.
Ellertson said the event attracted over 1,000 guests at three locations across town: the Schoolhouse District, DeYoung Park and Woodin Creek Village. More than 30 businesses and 11 partners helped make Winterfest possible, she added.
“If any of you were unable to attend, please make sure to next year,” she said. “It’s such a joy in the community.”
For the Winterfest 5K, she said, about 289 runners gathered for an in-person race at Wilmot Gateway Park on Dec. 4. Around 42% of runners were Woodinville residents, she added.
“We were blown away,” she said. “People dressed up. They just had a wonderful time.”
Woodinville Visitor Center
The Woodinville Visitor Center has been operating on reduced hours since March 2020 due to the pandemic, Ellertson said.
Lodging Tax Advisory Committee funds enabled the chamber and Woodinville Wine Country to navigate the new landscape of supporting local businesses and guests remotely, according to the presentation.
In April 2021, the center reopened with limited visitor hours. The center welcomed about 1,262 visitors between January 2021 and August 2021, Ellertson said.
The statistics do not represent any pre-pandemic years, she said. However, the chamber was pleased to assist every visitor who stopped in for directions, advice and assistance with their Woodinville experience.
“The pandemic was tough on our organizations, and for the time being, Woodinville Wine Country and the chamber are in separate offices,” Ellertson said. “WWC is operating the visitor center out of wine alley in Wooden Creek Village. We do hope that we are going to come back together as organizations and find a new permanent home for that visitor center.”
Looking Ahead to 2022
Board members are looking forward to another year of growth in 2022, Ellertson said.
“The chamber does continue to look for different innovative ways to bring in funds and will continue to do so,” chamber treasurer Tim Kalso said. “That is one of the reasons why we’re in a strong financial footing for 2020.”
Board member Robin Ackerman said businesses interested in hosting a networking breakfast or lunch should contact the chamber. Hosts aren’t required to provide food or beverages on their property, she added.
The chamber’s annual auction Salute Woodinville was postponed in March 2020, and eventually canceled. Community members and business leaders gathered virtually in March 2021, for the fundraiser.
Board chair Christie Streit said $52,000 was raised through items that were auctioned. Another $6,000 was donated during the “raise the paddle” portion of the event.
For 2022, the Salute Woodinville auction will take place at Liljebeck Farms on March 19. Guests are invited to dress up for the Western-themed event. More information can be found at www.salutewoodinville.com.
“Get out your cowboy hats and your cowboy boots, it’s going to be a fun event,” Streit said.
