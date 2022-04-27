The Woodinville Chamber of Commerce celebrated Valdemar Estates in the newly developed Schoolhouse District with a ribbon cutting on Sunday, April 24.
The Valdemar Family is a Rioja wine brand with over 130 years of winemaking excellence. Valdemar Estates opened its first tasting room and restaurant in Walla Walla, Wash., in 2019.
The winery produces elegant wines that balance age-worthiness and freshness while reflecting the character of Washington terroir. The Woodinville tasting room and restaurant will serve both Washington and Spanish wines alongside a food menu that includes traditional tapas.
Doors officially opened to the public on April 25. Business hours are Thursday to Monday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.
Valdemar Estates is located at 17409 133rd Ave NE, Unit 115, Woodinville. Learn more at https://valdemarestates.com.
