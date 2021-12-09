A feeling of uneasiness is circulating around the Northshore School District as numerous threats of violence were uncovered via social media and bathroom graffiti during the past week.
These threats emerged just after the fatal school shooting in Michigan that left four students dead and multiple others injured on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
On the same day, Bothell High School administration was made aware of graffiti in a bathroom stall threatening violence against the school on the upcoming Thursday, Dec. 2. School administrators contacted law enforcement immediately about the anonymous threat, according to a letter from NSD Superintendent Michelle Reid.
“I want to reassure you that our district has a plan and process to swiftly and effectively address threats in the many forms they take across all of our schools and all of our departments,” she said.
The graffiti message, which contained a racial slur, said the individual would commit a school shooting if they did not stop getting bullied.
“I want to directly address the individual(s) who wrote the threatening message and those who may know who did it,” Reid said. “If this message was meant as a call for help, threatening anyone—let alone an entire school population—is not the way. We have counselors and school staff ready to provide support as appropriate. The first step is coming forward.”
A number of anonymous tips and rumors later that afternoon led to a possible bomb threat at BHS posted on social media, she said. As a result of the new threat, multiple law enforcement agencies from across the region evacuated the campus that evening and completed a comprehensive sweep.
No evidence of a weapon or incendiary device was found, according to Bothell Police Department public information officer Cam Johnson. Bothell Police Department as well as the district’s safety and security staff are continuing to investigate the threat.
“Beyond investigating the threat(s), our role has really been to partner with the school and the school district and help to provide whatever level of security was needed to help students, teachers, staffers and families feel safe,” he said.
Per the district’s request, he said, the on-campus officer presence at BHS was increased on both Dec. 1 and 3. School was cancelled on Thursday, Dec. 2
Johnson said the department can’t discuss details regarding an ongoing investigation. However, the increased officer presence and security sweep were only out of an abundance of caution.
“We're also limiting how much we talk about what happened because there is a real concern about copycat threats,” Johnson said. “Every threat has to be taken very seriously.”
On Thursday, another rumor of a threat was made against Inglemoor High School. As a precaution, the school was placed on “Safe Inside status” while an investigation was initiated. It was later determined there was no credible threat, according to Reid.
Nordic News, the school newspaper at Inglemoor, reported the attendance secretary received about 127 calls and a number of emails excusing students from attendance on Dec. 2.
Yet another alleged threat emerged on social media against North Creek High School on Friday, Dec. 3. Reid said and law enforcement from Snohomish County responded right away to investigate the claims. All evidence confirmed that the NCHS threat came from a person out of state, she said.
On Monday, Dec. 6, students at NCHS were placed on modified lockdown again due to an anonymous threat that was later deemed not credible.
“We may not see every threat and concern verified as having any credibility, but every threat will be investigated thoroughly and consequences meted out as appropriate,” Reid said. “We will continue to take each and every threat seriously.”
Reid said NSD has a coordinated plan in place to process and address threats such as these. The district partners with local law enforcement to utilize tool like video surveillance, social media and student interviews.
She encourages students and staff to notify school administration or law enforcement about additional safety concerns or threats. The district’s 24-hour Safe Schools Alert System can also be used by calling or texting 885-521-2665, or visiting the website at 1414@alert1.us.
After this stressful string of events, she said, mental health support is available for students and staff in the district. School counselors and mental health professionals can speak with students when needed, she said.
“We are seeing these posts and threats and racist comments crop up in districts across our region, state and our country,” Reid said. “Not in our house. We know better. We can do better. We are better together.”
In wake of Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan, Newsweek reports that at least 519 schools across the country have closed due to a flurry of new threats.
NSD will provide updates as more information surfaces.
