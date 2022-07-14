On July 8, around 400 participants attended the Celebrate Woodinville Summer Glow Run 5k at Woodin Creek Village.
Runners from a variety of generations participated. The youngest participant was four years old and the oldest was 82 years old, according to race results.
Celebrate Woodinville events are presented by the Woodinville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Woodinville Wine Country, the City of Woodinville and the Northshore YMCA. The annual event series was designed to build community and promote local businesses.
The Celebrate Woodinville Concert & Festival series begins July 13 and continues through Aug. 3. The festival takes place at Wilmot Gateway Park in downtown Woodinville on Aug. 13.
For more information visit celebratewoodinville.com.
