The Woodinville Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, according to Executive Director Kimberly Ellertson.
“Woodinville wasn’t much in those days,” said founding member John Hughes, speaking on the Chamber’s 1962 inception. “It was more of a settlement than it was a city or town.”
Hughes was one of about ten men who came together to advocate for better infrastructure in the area, particularly with regards to the roads, which they felt were being neglected by King County.
“They thought they ought to have some kind of an organization that could speak for the property owners around downtown Woodinville,” Hughes said.
Hughes was an editor for the Northshore Citizen, a newspaper no longer in circulation. Other founding members included Ray Braga, an elementary school principal; Beryl Johnson, a mechanic; Don Brookhart, a veterinarian; Marv Workman, an accountant; Hugo Engel, a banker; and Lowell DeYoung, who operated a feed mill.
Egon Molbak, founder of Molbak’s Garden and Home Nursery, was also a founding member. The first Chamber meeting was held at Molbak’s office at the nursery’s original greenhouse, Hughes said.
The Chamber was not particularly active for many years, Hughes said, but became an influential part of Woodinville after it helped push for the incorporation of the city in 1993.
“The Chamber’s definitely helping to put Woodinville on the map,” said Robin Akkerman, who has been a Chamber member on and off for over 19 years, and is currently serving her second term on the Chamber board. She first served from 2008-13.
The Chamber also organizes Celebrate Woodinville, an annual summer and winter event series with concerts, 5k runs and the December Winterfest.
“They’ve kind of put together the celebration and the idea of making something out of the community,” Hughes said. “Not just the business folks or the professional people.”
Akkerman reiterated this idea.
“I always talked about the Chamber as being like a big stew,” she said. It “really brings people together. And it really–I think–is a big need, because you just get to share experiences.”
Akkerman credits two members, Dave Witt and Kimberly Ellertson, as being crucial to the functioning of the Chamber during her time. She said that Witt helped hold the Chamber together when the executive director suddenly resigned in 2008.
“He single-handedly, in my opinion, since 2000, really made us more of a vibrant, running, fully-functioning, professional–just a better organization,” Akkerman said.
Ellertson is the current executive director of the Chamber, and took on the role in late 2019, just a few months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kimberly led us through those Covid years,” Akkerman said. “Continuously kept in touch with all of our members, and told them what’s going on, told them where they could find financial aid and PPE [Personal Protective Equipment]. I mean, she was a constant communicator.”
Akkerman said that she is hopeful for the Chamber’s future.
“Right now, we’re really on the same page with our city manager and our city,” she said. “We’re both having the same goals and objectives for the vitality of this community.”
