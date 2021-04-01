Go Green Grapes and happy April Fool's from the Woodinville Weekly staff.
In honor of the region's storied wine tradition, Woodinville High School has decided to change its mascot from the Falcons to the Green Grapes.
"It's not like there are many falcons around here anyway," said high school Athletic Director Cathy Boyce. "We just thought this would be a more appropriate homage to our area.
Green grapes are used to make white wine varietals, such as chardonnay, and savignon blanc, said local winemaker Greg Grigio. He said many of the industry leaders in town are thrilled with the high school's decision.
However, some parents questioned whether it was appropriate for a school to have such a strong association with an alcoholic beverage industry.
The administration addressed these concerns by noting that grapes are also a healthy snack, which are vital for growing young people.
The new mascot and uniforms will be unveiled at the April 2 football game against Bothell High School.
(1) comment
Cracks me up. Had my whole family thinking what????? I used that one all day to prank my three adult WHS graduates and wife! HA! Thanks for the smile.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.