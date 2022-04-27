Women purchase about 80% of wine sold in the United States, according to the International Journal of Wine Business Research. And yet, wine remains a male-dominated industry.
Laura Huston, founder of Belle & Bottle Wine Club and Events, said she wanted to empower women in the industry by creating an awards program judged by an all-female panel.
Judges for the Belle and Bottle Awards will evaluate applicants at Chateau Lil in Woodinville from May 9-11. A wine tasting event will follow at Sparkman Cellars on July 23.
Huston recently formed the Belle & Bottle Foundation, she said, which aims to support female entrepreneurs. The July tasting event will benefit the nonprofit, she added.
While the wines will be judged by females, she said, wine submissions from all genders were welcome to enter.
The panel of judges for the awards include Shelly Fitzgerald, Brianne Cohen, Fiona Mak and Hillary Sjolund.
Fitzgerald, founder of Somm Somm, joined the wine industry more than two decades ago. She is a certified sommelier and American wine expert, Huston said. Currently, she is the director of education at Columbia Winery in Woodinville.
Cohen is a wine writer and educator from SOMMspirations, Huston said. She will make the journey from California to Woodinville to judge the wines. She has judged other competitions such as the International Wine Challenge and McMinnville Wine & Food Classic.
Mak has an extensive background in the restaurant industry with companies like Morimoto in Philadelphia as well as Haru Sushi and Quality Meats in New York City. In 2018, she created SMAKWines, which is a winery that exclusively produces rosé in Walla Walla.
Sjolund first entered wine business during her time at University of California Davis in 1998, Huston said. An internship in Napa, Calif., ultimately turned into a career at wineries such as DiStefano Winery in Woodinville. She opened her own label called Sonoris Wines in 2011.
Registration to enter the awards has already passed, she said. However, people can still purchase tickets for the tasting event in July.
The tasting event will feature a variety of food pairings as well as live music throughout the evening. Belle & Bottle will present some of the awards during the event, Huston said.
Wineries participating in the awards can also sign up for a table at the tasting event, she said.
“We have a strong showing from local Woodinville wineries and Washington wineries, but we also are pulling in other producers from Oregon, California and international wineries,” Huston said.
Before she became an entrepreneur, Huston said, she coordinated events and wine dinners alongside Woodinville wineries. In 2016, she took a leap of faith to form Belle & Bottle Wine Club and Events, where she now continues to partner with small businesses.
“One of the things that I love about this wine community is that everybody's really supportive, and they work together,” Huston said. “Even if you have somebody who could be a competitor, they're there to help each other out.”
Huston’s wine club features boutique selections from local and international wineries, she said. In 2020, Food & Wine named Belle & Bottle as one of the top wine clubs to join now.
Learn more about the awards and tasting event.
