A longtime Woodinville resident is exploring the idea of donating her land and home to the city for use as a public park.
City council unanimously agreed to proceed with acquiring the property during a meeting on Tuesday, May 18. The use of the open space has not yet been determined.
“It’s a beautiful piece of property,” City Manager Brandon Buchanan said. “They have done an immaculate job on the landscaping on this property. I think there is a lot of potential.”
According to a staff report, the 3-acre property borders the east side of the Vinterra development and can be accessed from a private road off 132nd Avenue Northeast. The parcel includes a 3,240 square foot house, several small outbuildings, a large lawn and many old trees.
Buchanan said the current property owner, who prefers to remain unnamed for now, is actively planning to move. However, the timing of this move is unknown and could be anytime from six months to two years or beyond. The owner has also requested to participate in naming the potential park, he noted.
She would also like to see the extensive landscaping of the property be maintained, Buchanan added. However, maintenance of the land goes far beyond the capacity of current city staffing levels and would require additional resources. The addition of another maintenance worker would further stretch the ability of Public Works management, the staff report said.
Inside the existing house, staff is considering some form of partnership with recreational programing. The staff report listed several community-based organizations that were contacted to determine their interest. Art and yoga classes have also been considered as potential third-party entities.
“This is an outstanding opportunity,” Mayor Gary Harris said. “And we should definitely explore accepting this very generous offer.
Harris initially liked the idea of placing a theatre in the park. However, Councilmember Susan Boundy-Sanders expressed concern about noise and traffic in the existing neighborhood.
One drawback to the property is access for visitors. The staff report says two potential areas on the land could connect to 124th Avenue Northeast through the Vinterra community. The Tolt Pipeline Trail is also accessible from the neighborhood, Buchanan said.
He said the city is considering the idea of purchasing part of a private road for additional access and parking lot space. City staff predicts roughly 50 cars could be accommodated in the area, depending on future park use.
“I think this is an opportunity to have an open space in a part of the city where we don’t necessarily have a lot of it, particularly in West Ridge,” Councilmember Rachel Best-Campbell said. “And I think it’s nice to have to have these little hidden pocket parks.”
