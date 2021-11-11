Over a thousand kids between the ages of 5-11 arrived in hordes to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Bothell High School on Saturday, Nov. 7.
“It didn’t really hurt. I feel awesome,” Moorlands Elementary School fifth grader Maddy Camper said after receiving her first dose.
Camper, 10, attended the first Northshore School District vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 on Saturday. Maddy and her sister Gabby Camper, 7, have been attending virtual classes since the pandemic started, but will return to in-person learning soon.
NSD is partnering with Safeway/Albertsons and the Shoreline Fire Department to administer another batch of Pfizer vaccines to young children from Nov. 13-14. The vaccination clinics are free for all students.
“We know that many of our families have been waiting a number of months to have the opportunity to have a vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds approved and then distributed,” NSD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid said during a news announcement on Nov. 4. “This is going to be great news for a number of our students who opted to stay virtual this fall until the vaccine was available.”
Michelle Pidduck, public information officer at Shoreline Fire, said the department encourages people to arrive on time for their appointments to prevent a backlog of patients. Health insurance is not required, she said, and all vaccinations are free. The clinic will not be able to accept walk-up appointments.
“We’re already inundated,” Pidduck said. “We had about 500 people show up [Monday, Nov. 8] at 4 p.m. after school got out, and we did not have the staff or the vaccines for that to happen.”
Pidduck said the fire department inputs data and administers the vaccine. UW Medicine handles scheduling for clinics, she added, and NSD organizes the designated timeframes for students.
“It’s way too big of a process to handle alone,” she said.
During her announcement on Nov. 4, Reid spoke with Dr. Yuan-Po Tu from the Everett Clinic to answer commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children.
“This vaccine has been thoroughly tested,” Tu said. “There were over 3,000 children ages 5-11 in the initially approved trials. This vaccine has been given to over 300 million people in the United States, and billions of doses worldwide. It is being monitored more closely than any other vaccine in history.”
Tu said even though COVID-19 doesn’t affect children as severely, families should still consider getting the vaccine to prevent furthering the virus.
“The vaccine is actually formulated different from the older children and adult’s vaccine,” he said. “It has the ability to be given at a much lower dose to produce the maximum amount of immunity with a minimum amount of side effects.”
The children’s dosage is about one-third of the dose used for older children and adults, Tu said. He said families can expect to see side effects such as a sore or red arm, slight fatigue or a headache.
In the spring, Shoreline Fire and NSD also offered vaccinations at various schools. However, the younger students need to be accompanied by an adult during the process. The district will continue to work with the fire department to offer school-based mobile clinics during the day, Reid noted.
To sign up for a vaccine, visit: www.nsd.org/covid19/vaccinations/covid-19-vaccination-clinics-5-11. Due to the backlog, Reid encourages families to keep checking back on the website in case of cancellations.
