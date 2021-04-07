John Daniel Lawson, 64, of Moses Lake/Carnation, passed away on Feb. 14, 2021.
John grew up in Carnation, Wash. and attended Tolt High School. He married the love of his life, Julie George, in 1977. They moved from his hometown to Moses Lake in 1993.
John spent most of his life in the construction industry as a truck driver and equipment operator. His favorite hobbies were working on cars and trucks, and keeping a well-manicured lawn and garden. John loved to keep busy, and loved spending time hanging out with old friends and family. We will forever miss him and his laugh.
John is survived by daughter Michelle (Jason); son Charlie (Cathy); daughter Carey (Curtis); grandchildren Cody, Cheyannne, Selena, Sabrina, Nevaeh, gr. grandchild, Jaylynn, and brother Tom (Deb). He is proceeded in death by wife, Julie; parents Bob and Winifred (Rocky) Lawson/Rush; brother Rob Lawson; grandson Baby J and stepfather Al Rush.
No services are scheduled at this time.
