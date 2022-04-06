April 4, 1926 – March 18, 2022
With family by his side, Wesley (Wayne) Gibbs passed away on March 18, 2022, just 17 days before his 96th birthday. He was born in Gregory, South Dakota on April 3, 1926, the son of Rance and Etha Gibbs. His sister, Marlene Dulin, preceded him in death. His family moved to Bothell in 1933 to escape the Dust Bowl. Wayne attended Bothell High School, graduating in 1944. After graduation he spent two years in the Air Force, but never served overseas.
On May 28, 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Zanassi. Her father wanted them to wait until she turned 21, so they were married 5 days after her 21st birthday! They were married for 72 years.
He was appointed Postmaster of the Woodinville Post Office in 1955. Because Eisenhower was president of the U.S. at that time, he acquired the nickname of ‘Ike’ and this became his preferred name by some of his lifelong friends. At the time of his appointment, there were four mail carriers and 2,575 route boxes in Woodinville. He enjoyed the community of Woodinville and watched it grow throughout his lifetime. He retired in 1984.
Wayne led a full life. His life revolved around family, friends, excursions in their travel trailer, UW athletics, attending sporting events for all of his grandchildren, eating well and enjoying a libation or two. He was an avid gardener, fisherman and hunter. He was always searching for the perfect recipe and knew his way around the kitchen. He embraced and welcomed as family; in-laws, friends of his children and grandchildren, friends of friends, the list goes on. He had solid values, always treating people as he wanted to be treated.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Virginia Gibbs; daughter Susan Orr (Eric Ranta), Wesley Gibbs (Jan); grandchildren Karly (Kevin) Orr, Amy (Abdi) Orr, Ian (Jayme) Gibbs and Aubrey Gibbs; plus seven great-grandchildren.
At his request, there will be no services. Celebrate his life by gathering with your families. If you have a piece of dirt, grow a flower or a vegetable. Experience the joy of harvesting. Perhaps his contentment came from these simple acts.
He will be missed by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.