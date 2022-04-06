Move over Charleston and Savannah. There’s a new southern belle in town and her name is Greenville. She can ooze sultry charm like the best of them and she’s picture-pretty. But, there’s plenty of substance and depth under those good looks.
Greenville’s a cultural lady. Art lovers will enjoy the Greenville County Museum of Art, which is home to the world’s largest public collection of watercolors by Andrew Wyeth.
Art is also found outside around town as part of the Arts in Public Places initiative. Currently, more than 70 sculptures and murals are on display.
The Sigal Music Museum is another standout with its collection of culturally important and rare world instruments. Touring the place is a musical immersion experience.
Live performances are a staple of Greenville and promise an eclectic mix of everything from Broadway touring productions to new works. And the city’s music scene is also notable. This is not your “roll up the sidewalks at sundown” kind of town.
Greenville’s not afraid to say how old she is and showcase her history. Head to the Upcountry History Museum for a good overview of the area’s past through a series of detailed, interactive exhibits.
If you’re into baseball history, check out the “Shoeless” Joe Jackson Museum. Joe hailed from Greenville and is infamous for his arguable role in the 1919 “Black Sox” World Series fixing scandal. The museum is dedicated to honoring and preserving Joe’s legacy, while striving to dispel many of the myths about the man.
Greenville has seven historical districts with droolworthy homes, some dating back to the 1800s. Many are included in the National Historic Registry.
Greenville’s an outdoorsy type. Her piece de resistance is Falls Park on the Reedy, a nationally acclaimed greenspace that serves as the city’s “living room.” The park is the result of the transformation of a forgotten 40-foot-tall waterfall and overgrown river valley into an urban oasis.
It boasts the spectacular 345-foot Liberty Bridge, which is a curved structure held in the air by a single suspension cable. And it has an extensive network of trails that connect the city with the river.
Greenville’s a foodie. There are more than a hundred restaurants in the downtown alone, serving up mouth-watering dishes with global flavors.
Dine at Sassafras for Southern food with a creative flair. Or treat your taste buds to the Lazy Goat’s Mediterranean-themed fare, while soaking up the river views.
Enjoy breakfast or a mid-day treat at Old Europe Coffee and Desserts. This cozy café specializes in exquisite European-inspired pastries and locally roasted coffee.
Greenville is a shopper. You’ll find anything and everything here. Make sure to stop in to Mast General Store on your forays. The place is a throwback to days gone by, with creaky wooden floors and penny candy barrels.
M. Judson Booksellers and Storytellers will appeal to bibliophiles. Located in Greenville’s historic courthouse building, this independent bookstore is a thriving literary hub.
Make sure to put Poppington’s Popcorn on your list, too. Owners Rose and Bob Augustyn make over 75 different kinds of popcorn flavors. Get out of your comfort zone and try the Bloody Mary, Spicy Dill Pickle or Asian Spice.
Greenville loves visitors and her Southern hospitality is on display in full force. I found the locals to be friendly and helpful. And everything is made easy for tourists, as the center core of the city is completely walkable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.