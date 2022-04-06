The endocrine or hormone system of the body is an interesting thing. When one hormone is off balance, it seems to throw the whole body out of order. When hormones are not in alignment, it can effect mood, energy, weight, inflammation, blood sugar balance, body pain, sleep and more.
The female hormones are the most common type of hormone imbalance. Premenstrual or “peri-menopausal” symptoms can present with heavier menstruation, increased depression and anxiety, and trouble sleeping. Many times, estrogen may become more dominant in relation to the progesterone. This can create symptoms like migraine headaches, weight gain and heavy bleeding which leads to anemia and fatigue.
Androgenic hormones like testosterone and DHEA can be off balance in men and also women. In excess, this can cause anger, irritability, increased hair growth and acne. When these hormones drop too low, it can cause low libido, hair loss, fatigue, foggy brain and symptoms of depression. Lack of exercise and diet may be related to changing androgen hormones as well as increased stress. A simple blood test can help rule determine the values of hormones.
The thyroid is also connected to the endocrine system. The thyroid sits on the neck and is responsible for metabolism. When it runs too slow, the bowels can tend towards constipation, the energy drops low, and mood can be effected as well as hair loss. Similar symptoms arise when the cortisol hormone is too low, which is part of the stress response system. I think just about everyone has had stress over the last two years.
Other conditions that may mimic hormones include depression, vitamin deficiencies, anemia, and chronic disease. There are treatments for hormone imbalances including herbal nutrients, diet and lifestyle recommendations, and using actual hormones to replace what the body needs. Having a thorough workup from your doctor is important with anything going on, so a good quality treatment plan can be established. You may be surprised by what we find!
Dr. Allison Apfelbaum is a primary care Naturopathic doctor at Tree of Health medicine in Woodinville, WA. To learn more go to www.treeofhealthmedicine.com.
