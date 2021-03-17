We are beginning to see some signs of spring, and this is a great time of year to practice some detoxification. The best part about detoxification is that it brings mental clarity as well as a physical reset for your body. I am going to discuss some ways you can incorporate detoxification into your daily routine.
In the morning we are essentially breaking a fast, “Breakfast”, after hours of being asleep. Some people like to extend this fast a few more hours to get additional benefits. When the body is in a short fasting mode, it can rest from the hardwork of digestion. It can start breaking down stored calories as fuel, and repairing oxidative damage that we all have inside our bodies. Oxidative damage can come from sugar, general aging, environmental toxins, inflammatory foods, and stress. Fasting can be done in increments of 12-16 hours, and during this time water, tea and plain coffee is allowed. When you break the fast, you should have food that won’t spike blood sugar. For some reason, many breakfast foods happens to be very high glycemic index. Choose something like a smoothie, protein, Greek yogurt or eggs, chia pudding or chia oatmeal for example with some fiber. This will help keep your blood sugar balanced.
Another way to incorporate detox is to add leafy greens into your daily meals. Green vegetables like kale, broccoli, spinach for example, help support the detoxification phases in the body. In the morning you can easily throw these into a smoothie, and for lunch a salad or soup, and dinner throw them into whatever you are cooking. If you add the greens into the cooked meal at the end of cooking, you will retain more of the nutrients and the bright color of the vegetable. Organic blue-green algae like spirulina is a natural detoxifier and can help the body get rid environmental toxins, as well as act as a natural source of B12.
When the body is able to sweat, it can get rid of toxins that are stored in fat. The way to do this is through exercise and also through heat. Sauna is a great way to detoxify. The body loves to let go of those toxins through the largest organ it has, which is the skin. If you do a lot of walking for exercise, you can easily add in some aerobic exercise through jogging or walking uphill. Infrared sauna is a great way to sweat, and it provides a slow deep heat that you are able to stand for a longer period of time. If you do perform detoxing through sweat, it is important to replenish electrolytes after, along with water. Hydration is very important to flush out toxins with any kind of detox.
Along with diet, exercise and sauna, clean up the environment around you as well. Switch to natural organic household cleaners, soaps, and detergents. Buy organic produce and dispose of junk foods. Get rid of old trash, shred old mail, organize your desk. Take out clothes from the closet that you don’t need, reorganize your drawers. You will feel amazing and have a clear mind when your surroundings are clean. Take 5-10 minutes a day to just breathe. Place your feet on the ground, clear your head, relax your body, and connect with yourself. Spring is a great time for a reset.
Allison Apfelbaum is a naturopathic doctor at Tree of Health Integrative Medicine clinic in Woodinville. To learn more go to www.treeofhealthmedicine.com or call 425-408-0040 to schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.