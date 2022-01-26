Remodeling a house is no easy feat, no matter what HGTV or social media DIYers try to convince you. From my own experience of remodeling houses–from high-end flips to multi-unit rentals–here are the biggest mistakes I’ve seen when it comes to renovating properties.
1. Not having a plan
Whether you plan to run your renovation on your own or hire a team, it all begins with a plan. The more detailed the plan, the better. For example, mine include drafts of the room layout, estimated costs for materials, and schedules of who will perform the work and when. These are just some of the factors that are necessary to consider prior to starting the work, which will in turn make sure your project runs smoothly.
2. Ignoring local code
While this isn’t as exciting as other parts of the renovation, it’s extremely important. Countless investors and contractors have shared horror stories involving them not looking up code at the beginning of their projects, only to later have the city discover their work and make them restart everything. Since not following code can lead to costly fines or delays with selling the house, make sure to avoid this by looking up ahead of time what your city or county requires when it comes to your project.
3. Going DIY over professional
There is a time and a place to opt for the DIY route with renovation. Simple tasks, like painting or install cabinet hardware, are great options for those needing to save on remodeling costs. However, when it comes to projects that require professionals, such as electrical or plumbing issues, it’s going to save you money and many headaches to opt for someone who knows what they’re doing. Additionally, depending on your local regulations, it can be illegal to perform work yourself if your city requires licensed professionals for the task.
4. Making the design finishes too personal
Before you start adding shiplap all over your house just because you think modern farmhouses are stylish (which according to Joanna Gaines, they definitely are), it’s important to keep in mind what the goals of your renovation are. Are you looking to keep this as your forever home, or are you planning to list this house in a year or two? If it’s the latter, then opting for styles that are popular with current homes for sale is going to be the safest strategy to make sure your home is swarming with potential buyers. Even better, hire an interior designer who can tell you which trends are featured in top-selling houses and provide design inspiration.
5. Rushing the process
Even though HGTV has made home renovation look as quick and simple as a thirty-minute TV episode, the remodel is going to take a little longer than that. But that’s a part of the process, and I’ve found the more you try to rush the work, corners are cut and more mistakes are made. Taking the time to perform quality work is going to be worth the wait and leave you with a house you’re proud of!
If have any questions about home remodeling or would like to get started with your own, call Evergreen Housing Network today at (253) 266-3973 to help build out your home remodeling plan.
