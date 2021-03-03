Do you find yourself down or depressed in the winter months more-so than other times of the year? How about feeling little interest in things you usually enjoy? Difficulty concentrating? Changes in appetite? You may be one of the 5% of adults who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). If you’re finding that your SAD symptoms are magnified this year, you’re not alone. In the midst of the pandemic, perhaps unsurprisingly, depression and anxiety symptoms have skyrocketed.
You may still have SAD symptoms even if you’ve never been formally diagnosed with it. Here are some ways to help manage and treat SAD symptoms in your day-to-day life.
Be kind to yourself!
We are still in the midst of a global pandemic. It only makes sense that your yearly symptoms are worse. The pandemic has resulted in many upsets to daily life. Remember that you’re not alone and extend compassion to yourself. The pandemic is a new experience for everyone - we’re all learning how to navigate unprecedented challenges. Self-compassion is key when we’re faced with suffering in any form.
Stay active using the five-minute rule
Staying active is critical when combating depression, and this isn't limited to just physical activity — do anything that brings you joy and meaning. Unfortunately, sometimes when we're depressed, activities we once enjoyed no longer sound appealing.
A way to counter this is to apply the “five-minute rule.” Commit to trying an activity for five minutes. This activity can be anything from reading to yoga to washing the dishes to playing with your pet. Once five minutes have passed, you can go back to lounging knowing that you’ve accomplished something, however small. You’ll likely find that those five minutes might encourage you to keep going and continue with your activity. Either way, this creates a positive feedback loop that will enable you to spend more time doing things you enjoy.
Connect with others
Humans are social creatures. Whether you identify as an introvert or an extrovert, we all need social interaction for our mental, emotional, and physical health. SAD and depression often make us withdraw from our loved ones when what we really need is increased connection. Do what you can to connect with loved ones by phone or video calls, socially distanced walks, or even writing letters.
Catch some rays
The American Psychiatric Association links SAD to a “biochemical imbalance in the brain prompted by shorter daylight hours and less sunlight in winter." One of the treatments for SAD is light therapy using a light therapy box for 20 minutes per day. The light therapy box provides a safe way to get concentrated UV rays. Alternatively, if possible get outside during the daylight hours or arrange your home or office space to be near windows with natural light. Just don't forget your SPF!
Seek treatment
If your symptoms reach a point where you feel that you may need treatment, both SAD and depression are effectively treated by talk therapy, antidepressants, or a combination of the two. Many people sought counseling for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speak to your doctor or reach out to a counselor. Many therapists are now offering therapy via video calls. Telehealth is a safe, effective way to access ongoing support and is covered by most insurance.
