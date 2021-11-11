After serving six years of active duty with the U.S. Army, Mason Oglesby had just settled into his new job driving trucks at WasteManagement. He was still in the Army Reserve when he saw the events of 9/11 unfold. He knew the call was coming and he was ready to answer it.
A few months later, Oglesby’s combat engineering unit was in Iraq working security patrols, manning check points and guarding facilities. It was intense and dangerous work. His proudest achievement was that nobody in his unit was seriously injured during his 16-month deployment. When it was over, he returned to the Puget Sound and WM, where his friends and teammates greeted him with open arms.
“They held my job and welcomed me home with a barbecue,” Oglesby said. “That was 19 years ago, and I am still driving for WM.”
Oglesby and WM are a great fit. Veterans understand intense training, chain of command, and how the things they do every day affect the safety of those depending on them. Oglesby said the military prepared him for the responsibilities of driving a large vehicle through business districts and neighborhoods. He applies skills he developed in combat zones to make sure he and everyone around him are safe at all times.
“Mason is a leader and exceptional team member,” said Route Manager Pete Stavros, himself a U.S. Air Force veteran. “He still upholds those military core values of honesty, integrity and excellence in all he does.”
Oglesby agrees his military experience helped him develop confidence, focus and leadership.
WM recognizes the value of a military background. That’s why thousands of veterans choose to work at WM in frontline, technical, management and leadership roles. It’s also why, year after year, WM has earned distinction from U.S. Veterans Magazine, Military Times and Victory Media.
Oglesby said the security of having a job with WM helped ease a difficult transition to civilian life. His military days are behind him now but never forgotten. He says he takes Veteran’s Day off every year out of respect for those who’ve served.
From all of us at WM, thank you to Mason Oglesby and veterans everywhere. We are grateful for your service to our country. We are also proud to have your safety leadership and team mindset at WM as we serve Snohomish County.
Karissa Jones is Waste Management’s recycling education and outreach manager.
