The holidays are a time to celebrate with loved ones and gather around the food you’ve been thinking about all year. Whether it’s mom’s secret fudge recipe or aunt Billi’s annual bean dip, the idea of throwing away these treasured dishes certainly does not spark holiday joy. And yet, nearly a third of all food in the U.S. goes to waste each year.
Throwing away food wastes everything: the natural resources, money, and love that went into growing and preparing that food. The good news is, wasting food can easily be prevented with a little planning.
As you prepare and enjoy your favorite treats, do your wallet, the planet, and your tastebuds a favor by following these simple tips.
- Coordinate meals. One of the easiest ways to prevent food from becoming waste is to make only what you need. Plan who will bring appetizers, main dishes, and desserts – so you’re not left with five vegetable trays.
- Make a grocery list of required ingredients and stick to it. When preparing your famous dish, be sure to take note of ingredients you already have before going to the store. Avoid the temptation to impulse buy other foods that you didn’t plan for.
- Purchase "ugly" produce that may otherwise be thrown away at the store. Take a misshaped bell pepper home for the holidays; it will taste just as good!
- Store food properly to extend its life. Do you grocery shop early in the season to avoid crowds? Good idea! Ensure those ingredients stay fresh by following WM’s food storage guide. Find it at wmnorthwest.com and then print and post to the refrigerator for easy reference.
- Send leftovers home with guests. Don’t want to eat ham for the next three days? Share the love and the food by asking guests to bring storage containers to take home extra food.
- Get inspired with leftovers. Explore supercook.com for creative recipe ideas based on ingredients you already have.
- Don't throw out that stale bread! Check out WM's Scrap Happy recipe cards at wmnorthwest.com for inspiration on how to make delicious meals with food that would otherwise be thrown away.
- Freeze food before it goes bad. Had your fair share of sweets for the year? Many foods can be frozen and saved for another day when the craving hits.
- Utilize an "Eat First" box. Still overwhelmed by leftover food? Prioritize what needs to be eaten first, and store in a clearly labeled bin at the front of the refrigerator. Involve your kids in creating a festive “Eat First” label for the box.
Want more tips to reduce food waste around the holidays and beyond? Visit wmnorthwest.com for resources to help ring in the new year with a commitment to waste reduction.
Karissa Jones is Waste Management’s recycling education and outreach manager.
