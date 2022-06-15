If you have lived in the Seattle area for a while now, you have heard of the term “Seattle Freeze.”
The idea is that the population of people who live here are friendly, but not really “warm and fuzzy.” Whether that is true or not, I do see that many of my patients are vitamin D deficient.
Vitamin D comes from the sun, and in the Pacific Northwest, we do not get a lot of that for a majority of the year. In fact, even when the sun does decide to show itself, the general location of Seattle is not at a latitude that is ideal for sun absorption.
Vitamin D3 is the most active form of the vitamin, and the form that is often found in most over-the-counter supplementation. The preferred level of vitamin D for my patients is between 40-60 ng/mL, 25-hydroxy on a lab test.
Unfortunately, most insurance companies will not cover vitamin D, even though it is essential for health. Most people are taking a multi-vitamin, but that normally does not contain the correct dose to prevent deficiencies. Some of my patients have vitamin D levels as low as 10.
For the short-term, low vitamin D can lead to symptoms like fatigue, foggy brain, depression, and lack of cognitive performance. For the long-term, it can lead to low bone density (osteoporosis), and can contribute to progression of heart disease, liver disease, cancers (colorectal, breast, prostate), immune conditions (like multiple sclerosis), and brain disease.
Now ask me again, why is it that insurance companies do not cover vitamin D? Even if they don’t, it’s worth checking your vitamin D levels.
When supplementing with vitamin D, it can be confusing to know if you are getting the right dose. I have seen many doctors provide an extremely high dose of the vitamin, but only for a short period of time.
Vitamin D is fat-soluble, and can store for a few months, but then it will go back down. It’s important to know the dose you need to build your levels up to optimal range, and then which dose you need to maintain it.
It's always a good idea to speak with your doctor before starting anything new. I like to prescribe about 5,000IU of vitamin D3 (the most active form of the vitamin) daily, which is equivalent to 125mcg. Once you get into the normal range, or when you are getting some sunshine, then you can decrease down to 2,000IU daily. I am also checking their levels annually to make sure this dose is keeping them stable.
If someone lives in a warmer and sunnier climate, they likely do not need as high of a dose of vitamin D. That is why the recommended dose of vitamins by the National Food and Nutrition Board may not apply to every person depending on where they live geographically.
Rather than embrace the “Seattle Freeze,” the region needs to acknowledge that vitamin D is an important nutrient for optimal health.
Dr. Allison Apfelbaum is a naturopathic primary care doctor at Tree of Health Integrative Medicine. To learn more, go to www.treeofhealthmedicine.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.