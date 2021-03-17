First-time visitors to the Grand Canyon typically go to the South Rim. With its iconic images, large viewing areas and plenty of services, this is the more popular and well-known section of the canyon.
But, if you’ve already been there, done that, and want to enjoy more of this awe-inspiring natural wonder, take the road less traveled and head to the North Rim. Here you’ll appreciate a quieter, less commercialized and more laid-back experience.
To put things in perspective, over five million people make the pilgrimage to the South Rim annually, while a mere 500,000 go to the North Rim.
The North Rim gives visitors the opportunity to get to know the canyon and its awe-inspiring beauty in a private and personal way, as you don’t have to share it with the masses. Just imagine no jostling for position at viewpoints, nobody getting in the way when you try and take those perfect photos and no congestion on the trails.
This remote and rugged realm offers solitude and peace, as you explore the canyon’s remarkable geology, while marveling at its immensity. Spanning an impressive 227 miles long and averaging over 10 miles wide, the canyon was formed by millions of years of erosion. Leave it to the mighty Colorado River for carving through layer after layer of rock, exposing a palette of breathtaking hues and rainbow striations.
One of the best panoramas of the canyon is at Bright Angel Point. Take the short trail, which you can easily access behind the Grand Canyon Lodge, for dramatic vistas of the canyon buttes, uncharted mesas and rock temples. Prepare to be wowed any time of the day, but at sunset, it’s truly exquisite.
Hikers have a variety of choices with rim-hugging paths and trails that wander through a blend of forest and canyon scenery. The North Rim actually has the highest concentration of plateau-top trails in the Grand Canyon. And from most points (unlike at the South Rim), you’ll be able to see all the way down to where the Colorado River runs along the canyon floor. Also, the North Rim’s higher elevation means you’ll have several opportunities for more comprehensive views of the canyon.
If you want to get a true taste of the canyon’s inner sanctums, the North Kaibab Trail is the only option. Though it’s an arduous, 14-mile trek to the bottom of the canyon, you don’t need to go very far in order to gain an appreciation of this majestic gem. Just remember, going down is optional, but going back up is not! And if that doesn’t interest you, mule rides are also an option.
A definite must for visitors is the Cape Royal Road. This winding, 25-mile drive has several pullouts and easy walks leading to soaring views of the canyon’s eastern end, including the mesmerizing Painted Desert and Marble Canyon. Take your time and savor the experience. Just accept that you’ll never have enough pictures of Mother Nature’s piece de resistance.
