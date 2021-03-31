Editor,
Scott Smith in a March 18, 2021, very short letter, suggests that criminals (people doing community service) should clean up Woodinville, whose roads are "littered with garbage." That epitomizes the naive mindset of the comfortable bourgeois: Instead of knowing the real causes of institutional/societal problems--which one way or another reduce to the defunding of government and the insufficient participation of citizens in democracy that lets rich people buy and destroy that government—he suggests that the lowest of the low clean up the filth. Because if they wanted to not clean up filth they should not have gotten in trouble. Again, this ignores the root causes of poverty and crime and crimes of despair like alcoholism: E.g., state regressive taxes and over-taxation at the national level, defunding of schools, exploitative health insurance; and the heartlessness of class prejudice as demonstrated in the letter in question. Let them eat cake.
Jan Deininger
Woodinville
