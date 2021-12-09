Editor,
Parents at North Creek high school have growing concerns and are seeking answers after testimony was given around former Athletic Director Tim Bursey’s termination of employment, following his being caught having sex in the school's theater office with a female staff member.
They are also seeking the justification surrounding why he has a published salary of $299,000.00 (wa.fiscal.gov), and subsequent changes to his title from Athletic Director to Extracurricular Activities.
The NCHS girls’ basketball program was originally investigated in 2018 after many players and parents registered complaints directly to Tim Bursey, Eric McDowell (NCHS principal) and Sharon Mehner (vice principal). According to the many complaints received by the student athletes, the coach allowed a video of two students having sex to be shown in the locker room with no consequence handed down to the player who showed it. In addition to this, the coach was found with open containers of alcohol at a school-funded basketball tournament. He offered players to take them for an abortion if they found themselves pregnant and "didn't want to tell their parents," citing he had "done it before" with previous high school girls who were basketball players. After this first investigation, Obadiah Dunham, assistant superintendent at NSD, called the team into a meeting and notified them that they had “…found nothing" on McHenry and sent the girls back to class, without further investigation.
Upon hearing this, the parents immediately appealed this decision and brought their concerns directly to the NSD school board. Several concerned parents and impacted players all testified at the April 2019 NSD board meeting. Sandy Hayes, an NSD school board member, recommended to Dr. Reid that a full investigation be administered at that time.
The district reportedly hired Bill Bue, a local investigator to look further into the testimony given in April of 2019. The findings were reported to the parents on June 29, 2019 where once again, they found “nothing” on McHenry; however, two coaches, one a JV coach and another, a C team coach (both, District paraeducators), were fired from the district.
Michelle Reid did present an offer to parents, designated training for Coach McHenry to attend, and offered to pay for an Assistant Coach for the following basketball season.
Again, after the 2020 season, the coach was investigated after several new parental complaints. These parents were hopeful something would change but the coach continued his verbal abuse and misuse of coaching position.
Relief began to be felt by the student athletes in March 2020 when Athletic Director Melton Jefferson notified the parents that coach McHenry would finally be replaced. The school was offering updated direction with regard to the girls basketball program. He said in a letter that he would invite them to participate in the hiring of the new coach as well.
Not long after, and with no explanation, McHenry was reinstated as girls’ basketball coach!!
Immediately following this announcement, two seniors and one junior (all starting varsity for the girls’ basketball program) transferred out of NCHS to attend other high schools where they felt safe, respected and supported as athletes, and as young women.
Here’s the current question: Why has so much time, money and investigating been expended in waste on a girls’ basketball coach with a stipend of around $6K?
Many coaches have been let go from NCHS for far less offense, and parents are fed-up. These concerned parents not only want answers to pertinent questions, but they also want a new coach that promotes a healthy environment for their children.
Signed,
An anonymous group of parents at North Creek High School
