Dear Woodinville Weekly,
I was stunned to learn the Woodinville City Council chose the Seattle Times over the Woodinville Weekly as the "newspaper of record" for Woodinville's legal notices.
I am a librarian. Future researchers will look to the Woodinville Weekly for these legal notices. They would never in a million years guess to look for a Woodinville legal notice in the Seatle Times.
People research old newspapers all the time. Many of these newspapers are on microfim. The Woodinville City Council made a big mistake not designating the Woodinville Weekly the city's newspaper of record.
Sincerely,
Linda Safarli
