[Response to article titled “County makes move to shut down taproom” in the Woodinville Weekly on Dec. 3, 2021.]
Dear Editor,
For a guy operating numerous retail operations in the area, claims by Kevin King (Good Brewing) that he was "blindsided” by zoning that has been in place for 3 decades defies credibility. If he has been victimized by anyone, it might be Mike Tenhulzen, owner of the property since 2019. Before he bought it and then leased to King, records show that Mr. Tenhulzen was specifically and clearly told by King County that retail shops, including pubs, are not permitted by the zoning for that parcel.
King’s claim that he was “was granted permission from the county” is particularly questionable. The county has flatly denied that assertion to be true. The county has confirmed that King has none of the County licenses or permits to operate there. That stands to reason because King’s operation of a pub is clearly not allowed by the zoning codes applicable to that property and many others in the Rural unincorporated County areas.
King looks for cover behind the ongoing debacle of the Adult Beverage Ordinance, (ABO) sponsored by ousted councilmember Kathy Lambert. But even if the ABO were to survive legal scrutiny, which appears unlikely, its provisions would not have allowed for a pub on this particular property.
King suggests that the county might “grandfather in” his operation. That’s not possible. Recognition of a use as a “legal non-conforming use” (the formal term for grandfathering) requires that the use was legal at the time the use was first established - before a zoning change occurred. This was the circumstance in the cited Chelan County example. But there has never been a legal pub or wine bar on this property that King leased from Tenhulzen. That zoning has not changed since the last century. Indeed, there has been a string of code violation cases at this property spanning 3 owners since 2014.
If King County is guilty of anything here, it is a systemic lack of effective code enforcement against such egregious violators. When violations are verified, the county does open cases and send out notices to the violators. But ultimately, it has relied on good citizen ethics to see the violations cease. Sadly, human nature doesn’t always reward such utopian expectations.
Michael Tanksley
Woodinville
