Editor,
Hey, I love a good April Fool’s joke as much as the next guy. The Green Grapes was especially fun. I figured maybe we should. The Rocky Ford, CO, high school team is the Fighting Meloneers, as Rocky Ford is the epicenter of cantaloupe and honey dew farming in the U.S.
Using the sports field as a temp dog park probably got a lot of ire up, especially amongst the Jocks in town, but still funny.
But the bit about us getting a Trader Joe’s? Man, that was bad. Impolite. Even maybe mean. My wife and I did a Happy Dance when we saw the story. No more hiking to Totem Hole for our salsa and microwave rice.
Then I saw the Grapes. Talk about a letdown.
So yeah, I think y’all “vent" a little too far.
Richard C Reed
The Vedge
Voodinville
