Dear Editor,
I’m a paid subscriber to the Woodinville Weekly, and I got sucked in when I started reading your March 32nd article on the new dog park. Obviously I didn’t have to get too far before realizing it was a joke.
I think it was hilarious and I encourage you to make “The Veekly” an annual tradition, even when April 1st doesn’t fall directly on your publication date. I miss the days when the “police beat” section of the Weekly was written with tongue-in-cheek, and sometimes biting, humor.
We can all use a little more creativity and fun in our lives, and it’s apparent that people generally could use more practice at separating fact from fiction.
Mike Adams
Woodinville
