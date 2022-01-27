Northshore School District is running a ballot measure of 2 levies and a bond on February 8. You should have received your voter’s pamphlet and your ballot by now.
Passage of the bond measure will improve the learning environment through building 110 new classrooms which will eliminate many portables currently in use. Passage of the Tech levy will provide equipment and training for students, families and staff. And, passage of the Educational Programs and Operations Levy (EPO Levy) will fund more nurses, social workers and school psychologists while also providing services for Special Education and essential student activities like band, orchestra, choir and theater. The EPO Levy will also support student athletes.
This is a difficult time to run a ballot measure because we are all weary of COVID and its impact on schools, work and families. But we ARE Northshore! We believe in excellence in education and we support our students. Not passing these measures will severely impact our students for years to come.
The levies are not new taxes, they are renewal levies. For some people, their tax rate will actually go down.
The Voter’s pamphlet is kind of confusing this year. In the statement of the group opposing the bond they state they are against the pool that they say is in the bond. There is NO POOL in the bond. There are other statements this group makes that are also not true. Please do your own research. The school district has all the information on their website www.nsd.org. You should have also received a mailer from the Citizens for Northshore Schools group www.citizensfornorthshoreschools.org. There is accurate information on both websites.
Funding all three measures is critical to maintain the level of excellence we have come to expect in our community. I know I am very grateful to the citizens who funded the schools my kids attended. We owe it to our current and future students to fully fund their education. The state does not fully fund education. What they fund is not a level of excellence but a level of mediocrity. Our kids deserve better. Please join me in voting yes for all three measures on the February 8 ballot.
Patsy Treece
Bothell
