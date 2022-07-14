Editor,
Thank you for the article on the Woodinville Farmers Market. I have been the music coordinator there for seven years.
As your article nicely pointed out, this year is a big move for us. We have toiled in obscurity on side streets, church parking lots and a tiny park since our inception, and this is the first time we have been in a venue with the prospect of sufficient support from the public.
Our proximity to Woodinville's sports fields seemed to forecast success through the crowds drawn to the games, but that has not materialized. For some reason, the ballfields have been mostly vacant Saturdays and the market is suffering from poor attendance as a result. As the fields are not rented out by the parks department their lack of use mirrors the market's decline.
It would be a win-win for the city if the fields were occupied. Along with the added benefits of recreation, the market and the new downtown in general would prosper.
Although your article only featured one vendor, we started the season with a diverse group of about thirty, including produce, arts and crafts, fast food and musical entertainment. Some cities on the eastside have established markets that serve as the vibrant heart of their towns. Others languish in limbo, barely eking out an existence. Our market is on the verge of going one way or the other.
We are already losing vendors who joined us early this year in high hopes of finally finding an appreciative public. A good market needs support or the new development of high-rise condos, fine eateries, wineries and the new shops making up the core of the city will lose the one element giving it the most heart.
Hopefully the parks department will find a way to serve the city by renting out the sports fields by next year. In the meantime, the only way for our market to succeed is through people taking time to discover how pleasant, useful and enjoyable a place it can be by going there to be a part of it.
John Shephard
Woodinville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.