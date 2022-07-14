Editor,
We can do so much better than Manka Dhingra. She introduced the bill to make it impossible for police to arrest criminals possessing hard drugs (Fentonyl, Heroine, Meth, Cocaine etc.).
Larry Springer and Roger Goodman are just as bad. Supporting these bills and more. All three are the reason we are in this position. We need major change away from damaging policies.
I am fed up with this ridiculous attitude towards enabling drug addiction, harming our neighborhoods, enabling cartels, and increasing crime. Not to mention the associated homelessness and resulting sex trafficking that occurs when society degrades to this point. These people need help, not needles. We need safety, not dealers running rampant. Our high schools are also now riddled with drugs, each with their own reputation based on the neighborhood income levels.
An example of bad policy is House Bill 1054. Criminals are exploiting the loopholes. So when police do pursue criminals the criminals call 911 telling the operator to call off the police. Ask any cop of they arrest for drug possession or pursue criminals anymore. Legislators have tied their hands and penalize them if they do!
I am voting for Ryika Hooshangi and Cherese Bourgoin to support our police, make hard drugs a crime once again and bring safety back to Olympia as a priority.
Help make our community safe again. Your vote really does count. Not voting will guarantee a loss. Let’s win on August 2, vote for Ryika and Cherese!
Dominique France
Woodinville
Manka Dhingra has done nothing to improve safety within our communities. She would rather strip us of our rights in the name of "progress". She does not represent us and never will.
