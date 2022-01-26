Editor,
I am writing in appreciation of Representative Davina Duerr, 1st District Washington State House of Representatives, for being a climate champion! I've worked closely with several non-profit organizations in the community and am a huge supporter of environmental initiatives seeking climate solutions.
Representative Duerr's current legislative priorities, including Washington State’s climate response to our comprehensive and growth management planning, improving the production of building materials, and working to strengthen our energy codes and conservation projects, are all commendable leading to positive environmental outcomes.
I want to extend my thanks to her for supporting these important issues and for representing our community in the legislature.
Wendy Ferry
Snohomish
