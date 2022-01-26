Dear Editor,
In a recent article about the resignation of the Woodinville HS volleyball coach your sources have mis-represented the investigation process and have made derogatory representations about the actions of complainants.
Like others in the community, including the parents of other Woodinville HS volleyball players, the Woodinville Weekly chose to only seek out one side of the story.
By doing so, the Woodinville Weekly is supporting victim-shaming of the teenaged student-athletes who raised the complaints. A more balanced representation of the complaints and of the NSD process for handling the complaints could have been developed by the writer seeking comment from those families, taking the time to gain a basic understanding the NSD policies and procedures or even by filing a FOIA request.
There are 2 sides to the story and the results of the investigation to this point is far more nuanced than the article suggests. As a parent of one of the complainants I would like to offer additional context regarding claims and statements made in the article:
- The investigation completed during the season by WHS and NSD employees did report to the complainants that some of their complaints were valid (incidents happened) but determined they did not rise to the level necessary for punitive action.
- The district’s process allows for an appeal. The Superintendent reviewed that appeal and concluded that the investigation should be re-done by an independent 3rd party investigator.
- After the formal complaints were filed by the players - a WHS administrator sat behind the bench at all varsity home and away matches. After that point in time the families of the complainants were not informed of any actions, they took that created an “unsafe” or “uncomfortable” environment for the coach.
The Northshore School District is constantly speaking up about the importance of mental health. If advocating for the mental health and a safe experience for my child when participating in school-sponsored extra-curricular activities is “reprehensible” behavior, then there is a large disconnect between the words and the actions of the Northshore School District.
Brian Riseland
Woodinville
