Dear Northshore taxpayers and residents,
Read, think, vote! February 8th, the well-funded Northshore School District, is asking the voters for more money. The money will be raised through bonds and levies that become property taxes. Which will increase the cost of living for everyone in the district. VOTE NO!
If you rent a property in the Northshore School District you are not protected from the increased property taxes. Your landlord will increase your rent to cover the increased taxes. For an average rental in the area, approximately two months of your rent goes to property taxes. Businesses will be affected by increased property taxes and will be forced to increase costs, also.
The Northshore School District received millions of dollars through the CARES act. The result was your children were held hostage to misguided policies that systemically impaired their education. As a parent, if you felt ignored during the last couple of years you were.
Do you think giving the NSD more money will make a difference? The NSD acts on behalf of the State and Federal government over the interests of the local parents and children of the district. More money to the NSD will not improve the education of your child or your neighbor’s child. It will only continue to prop up a bloated, unresponsive, administrative state.
VOTE NO, February 8th. To learn more, go to https://www.nsdstudentsfirst.com
Denise Thoreson
Woodinville
