Dear Editor,
$15 billion dollars, yes, that is right, $15 billion. Washington State had a historic tax surplus of $15 billion dollars last year.
What did Senator Manka Dhingra do with this surplus? She spent it along with the rest of the Democrat leadership in Olympia. Republican proposals included tax relief, safer communities, transportation congestion relief and an environmental plan, but Democrats rejected those proposals. And because a surplus of $15 billion wasn't enough the Democrats voted to increase your tax burden with another $1.9 billion dollars.
Vote for Ryika Hooshangi on August 2. She will oppose increasing your taxes. More than that, she will look for ways to provide some tax relief. While small businesses were being crushed by Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency use powers (850 + days and counting) and overreaching Covid regulations, Manka Dhingra offered no opposition to either of those. The one-party rule that is Olympia and the party Dhingra embraces ignored these while crime, costs and taxes are going through the roof. A simple reduction in sales taxes would have been nice Ms. Dhingra.
It is time for a new voice and new leadership in Olympia. Vote for Ryika Hooshangi August 2nd. An advocate for children and families, Ryika understands the burden of ever-increasing taxation on the hard-working people of the 45th district. She has a track record of common-sense solutions to difficult problems.
She will be a voice of opposition to the burden of taxes with an eye towards making Washington safer and more affordable for everyone.
Sincerely,
Dale Fonk
Woodinville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.