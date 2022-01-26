Dear Northshore taxpayers and residents,
The special election ballots are out. Vote by February 8th. This special election is for the Northshore School District. They are asking voters for ALMOST $1 billion.
The ballot options are:
- Proposition 1 - $265M Educational Programs and Operations (EPO) Levy
- Proposition 2 - $425M Capital Bond + $155M fees & interest
- Proposition 3 - $80M Tech Levy
VOTE NO on all three propositions! The proposed bond and levy money is raised through property taxes. These taxes are applied to all property owners in the district. Taxes increase the cost of living for everyone. If you are a renter, you will be impacted. Your landlord will increase rents to cover the additional tax burden. For example, a rent of $1,700/month will be paying approximately $3,100 in taxes. The equivalent of two months' rent will go to cover these increased taxes.
The Northshore School District is well-funded and to date they have not proven to be good stewards of funds raised through previous bonds and levies. In some cases, the new bonds and levies are overlapping old ones. Historically, the district has used the funding to prop up a bloated, unresponsive administrative state. The funds are not serving the children or their parents. More money to the NSD will not change anything. The proposed $1 billion will never be seen by your children or your neighbor’s children. Leaving the money in the pocket of parents is money better spent.
Change is needed at the NSD, not more money. VOTE NO defeat this $1 billion property tax increase! To learn more, go to https://www.nsdstudentsfirst.com.
Sincerely,
JoAnn Tolentino
Kirkland
