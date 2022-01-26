Dear Northshore taxpayers and residents,
Every three years the Northshore School District's teachers and administrative class meet at the bargaining table. The teacher's union and the district administrators show up. Each party raises their salaries as they deem necessary. Yet, the taxpayers are never invited to the proceedings let alone asked for input. Until, of course, election day.
The lack of transparency and poor negotiations have resulted in teachers making more than the median annual income of many of the community members paying their wages. In addition, the salaries of the well-paid superintendents make the district top-heavy and unresponsive to the needs of the children and parents. The annual income for some of these overpaid superintendents exceeds twice the annual income of our State’s Governor.
February 8th, Vote NO on the $925 million bond and levy boondoggle that the Northshore School District has proposed. Defeat the NSD’s efforts to increase your property taxes and raise rents for those living in neighborhoods served by the NSD.
Another reason to VOTE NO! During Covid, this District did not have your children's education and interests at the forefront of their decision-making. Union demands and contractors escalated the cost of education many times that of inflation. Yet they want MORE?!
As a voter and taxpayer make your vote and money work for the children and not the school district. February 8th, Vote NO, on the Capital Bond, Educational Programs and Operations (EPO) Levy, and the Tech Levy. To learn more, go to https://www.nsdstudentsfirst.com/home.
Sincerely,
Trista Olson
Woodinville
