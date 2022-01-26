Dear Northshore taxpayers and residents,
On Feb. 8, 2022, all Northshore voters in King and Snohomish County will vote on the special election ballot measures, including The Educational Programs and Operations Levy (EP&O), The technology levy renewal, and the capital projects bond for the Northshore School District. YOUR vote matters on these three important measures!
You have every right to vote on these measures, even if you don't have kids in the Northshore School District. YOU are a taxpayer, and it's YOUR money! Northshore School District (NSD) wants to raise funding by 35% from taxpayers like you, even with declining enrollment. NSD enrollment decreased from 23,981 in 2019-20 to 22,626 in 2021-22.
Do less students and more money add up?! This year NSD wants the following for the 3 ballot measures:
- $425M for Capital Projects Bond + fees & interest
- $265M for Educational Programs and Operations (EPO) Levy
- $80M for Technology Levy
Citizens of Northshore, please be informed! Before you vote, be sure you know exactly what YOU are paying for with YOUR property taxes! Currently, 56% (King County) & 67% (Snohomish County) of your property taxes fund NSD. Before you vote, be sure you are satisfied with the investment or frivolous expenditures of your tax-paying dollars. Know the facts: School levies and bonds tax ALL properties. Renters aren't usually aware that they are indirectly paying property taxes through their rent. All homes, all apartments, all businesses, all properties will be taxed for these measures. For more information, please visit www.NSDStudentsFirst.com.
Vote No on Feb. 8. Vote no on tax hikes! Vote no to irresponsible spending. Vote no to disappointing technology.
Sincerely,
Ekaterina (Katya) Bautista
Bothell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.