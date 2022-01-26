Dear Editor,
The State of Washington is supposed to fund basic education, according to the State Supreme Court’s McCleary decision. But what actually is basic education; what does the state pay for? Read the scenarios below to see what the state does not pay for. Then, vote yes for the Northshore School District bond and levies so our schools can provide more than basic education.
Mom: How was your first day of school?
Joey: My new school doesn’t have any walls! It only has a roof; it's like a giant carport!
Mom: Yes, I told you Basic Education Elementary would be different, the state doesn’t pay for school construction.
Joey: Will they build walls before Winter?
Mom: No, but do not worry honey, with the money we have saved on taxes we will be able to buy you a nice warm snowsuit to wear at school.
Dad: You sure have a lot of math homework this year.
Mary: Yes, that is because I do not do any of it during class time.
Dad: Really, why not?
Mary: During class time I help Stephanie with her work. At her old school she had a 1:1 aide that helped her, but she says Basic Education Middle School won’t do that because 1:1 aides cost too much.
Dad: Oh, I see, the state doesn’t fully fund special education so the school cannot afford to provide Stephanie the help she needs.
Steve: Guess what Dad, Michael got a full-ride athletic scholarship to play for University of Washington.
Dad: That is great, his parents must be proud of the work that he has done.
Steve: Yes, but unfortunately, they have never seen him play in a game; Michael’s parents can’t afford the $20 ticket price.
Dad: Sorry to hear that; Basic Education High School has to charge a lot for ticket prices because the state does not fund athletics.
John: Mom, Paul and I came up with a great plan! We are going to take an extra year of Spanish so when we graduate, we can study nursing and Spanish with the hope of working in underserved communities.
Mom: That sounds like a great plan but now that you are at Basic Education High School you can only take 6 classes a year, that is all the state pays for.
John: Oh, I hadn’t thought of that; I guess I will have to give up my music class. This is a tough choice to make…
Katrina Rose
Kenmore
