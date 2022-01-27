I grew up in the Northshore School District and married a girl from WHS. I benefitted as an NSD kid from years of bond and levy passages and upon our family returning our kids have benefitted as well. The bonds and levies our parents voted for rebuilt the Woodinville High School our kids now attend.
My mother and my in-laws have retired and left, and we have returned and taken their place. I intend on honoring the votes of our parents and repaying the investment that was made in us by supporting the future students and families in the NSD by voting yes on the upcoming bonds and levies. As my mother did before me, I’m voting to invest in the future. It’s also my way of saying thanks for the votes of the past. Those votes invested in me and I’m eternally grateful.
The recent letter to the editor encouraging a no vote on the upcoming bonds and levies is anathema to everything being an NSD Family is all about. I heard the anger, and the frustration but the response of voting no? That broke my heart. That’s not who we are. That’s not who NSD taught me to be.
Regardless of my frustrations with the pandemic and online school, which has been immense, punishing future children and families with a no vote is not what being from NSD is about. When I grew frustrated I talked to school board members, teachers and administrators to make my voice heard and while these conversations have been at times tough, they were also productive because we each love our kids! Those talks were more powerful than a no vote, and less harmful to future students of NSD.
Many current NSD teachers were my classmates growing up, NSD kids just like me. I have loved sending my own kids to classes taught by my friends, classmates, teammates and coaches. There are even ex-players of mine who I coached in Falcons Baseball! We all loved being NSD kids so much some never left while many like me came back.
Just sharing the thoughts of a guy who grew up a Woodinville Wildcat, Leota Lion and loved WHS so much I married one of my Falcon classmates and am raising two Falcons of my own.
Is NSD Perfect? No.
But this is home and always has been so I’m voting yes.
David Quiggle
Woodinville
WHS '93
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.