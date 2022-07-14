Looking to make your summer more sustainable? The WM sustainability experts can help!
The WM education and outreach team is trained to help communities and businesses waste less. Everyone on our local team is also passionate about living sustainably and inspiring others to make small behavior changes that can create collective impact.
Just in time to inspire summer sustainability, we asked team members to grab a glass of ice-cold lemonade, lean back in their lawn chairs and share their favorite waste reduction tips. Let our sustainable summer begin!
- “My favorite waste reduction tip is definitely using resale apps for clothes and furniture. I’ve furnished my whole apartment from Facebook Marketplace, and most of my closet is second hand! Reuse of furniture and clothing is a great way to reduce your energy and water footprint. Not to mention it's more affordable for your wallet.” – Alison Faller
- “Avoid single-use materials in the grocery store. I like to shop in bulk because I can bring my own containers to buy some of my most common items. Check with your grocer if they allow customers to bring in their own containers!”– Shannon Brennan
- “Buy food and cook meals around what is in your fridge, properly store food, and compost what you cannot eat. My favorite way to use older fruit and vegetables is in my morning smoothie. These tips not only help reduce waste but save time and money.” – Tami Haggerty
- “I practice reusing bags and other packaging as often as I can. I’ve even marinated meat in a reused granola bag, and stored wine corks in an old bread bag! It feels rewarding to clean and re-use these perfectly salvageable plastic bags.” – Rhianne Janovich
- “I love reducing waste by learning how to sew small holes in clothes, bags, or other things that can be repaired. This helps to extend the lifespan of my favorite items, reduces consumption demand, and saves money.” – Phillip Tran
Karissa Jones is WM’s recycling education and outreach manager. For tips on recycling and waste reduction, visit the WM website – wmnorthwest.com.
