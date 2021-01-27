Real Estate Tips: The Seller Disclosure Form
One of the most important forms for sellers to fill out and buyers to review!
• Sellers should provide an answer for every question. Delivery of a completed form establishes the contingency timeline, informs the buyer, and protects the seller.
• “Don’t Know” is a valid answer. Sellers are not obligated to investigate what they don’t know.
• Seller Pre-Inspections. Disclose that you had one and attach it to the form – don’t try to summarize what was found by the inspector.
• Choose to Over Disclose. This shifts liability for unknown problems related to disclosures to the buyer and reduces potential risk for litigation after the fact.
• Fraudulent Concealment. A buyer only has to prove that a seller had actual knowledge of a hidden defect and failed to disclose – they don’t need to prove intent to deceive or hide a defect.
• Neighborhood Information. Seller has limited disclosure obligations; buyers should do their own research for matters important to them.
• Septic Systems. Disclose how many beds your septic system is rated for and make sure that your home marketing matches this, so you stay out of legal trouble. Your broker can guide you.
• Valid Exemption. Personal representatives of an estate or a trustee in a bankruptcy don’t have to complete the form. Although be careful on this – if you have personal knowledge of the home (say from regular family visits or helping a parent make repairs) you should disclose what you know.
Like to know more? If you want to work with a friendly, local Real Estate Expert, contact Ashley Farrington at 425-890-0025, www.AshleyFarrington.com
Neighborhood Stats: Canterwood Estates
Approx. # of homes: 48
Homes Sold in 2020: 3
2020 Lowest Sale Price: $1,300,00
2020 Highest Sale Price: $1,540,000
Location: Woodinville, East side of Hollywood Hill area, South of Lake Leota
Most Homes Built between 1987-1989
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.