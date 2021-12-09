To start off the 2021-22 season, the Woodinville High School boys basketball team has kept its momentum going with three back-to-back-to-back wins.
The Falcons dominated in the team’s first conference competition against the Issaquah Eagles with a score of 82-58 on Monday, Dec. 6.
“This game schedule is one of the more competitive ones that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Woodinville head coach Kurt Melton said. “We want to really challenge our kids.”
Previously in a much closer matchup, WHS defeated King’s High School with a score of 70-66 during a nonconference home game on Friday, Dec. 3.
In the first game, senior Ryan Roth led in scoring with 24 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Roth continued to find success in the second game with 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Senior Will Ruff also totaled 37 points and plenty of assists throughout the two games, according to a report from WHS. Junior point guard Trey Bullock followed in scoring with a total of 28 points between the two games.
Woodinville’s first nonconference game of the season resulted in a 77-63 win against Monroe High School on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Fans crowded the stands for the first time in almost two years, according to Melton.
“The kids played an early-season game so obviously there were mistakes, but I think for it being early, I was pretty impressed with both [teams],” Melton said.
Monroe took the lead during the first quarter, 22-13. Woodinville answered by landing 29 points in the second quarter, according to a report from MaxPreps.
“The officials did a great job,” Melton said. “They’re adjusting to all the different rules too.”
The Falcons stayed ahead in the third quarter with a narrow four points, the report states. The Bearcats finished out the fourth quarter by scoring eight points, whereas WHS tallied 18 points for the victory.
“They played really well down the stretch, and we got a good win, so we’re proud of that,” Melton said. “I don't like naming kidsindividually because it's a team effort. This group knows that it was all 12 of us that contributed the other night.”
Players are still required to wear masks during competitions, he said, but the team is thankful to compete in an extensive schedule similar to a “normal” season.
During last season’s shortened schedule, the Falcons maintained a 5-1 record against other Northshore School District teams and ranked third in the King County 4A league.
Melton said the varsity team for this season is comprised of mostly upperclassmen including eight seniors, two juniors and two sophomores.
Rather than focusing on winning a championship or qualifying for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association tournament, Melton said, he is urging the team to work on being the best version of themselves.
The Falcon’s next matchup will take place at North Creek High School at 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Woodinville boys varsity basketball schedule:
- Friday, Dec. 17 – Inglemoor High School (away), 8:10 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 18 – Bothell High School (home), 7:15 p.m.
- Wednesday, Jan. 5 – Jackson High School (away), 7:15 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 7 – Mount Si High School (home), 8:10 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 8 – North Creek High School (home), 7:15 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Eastlake High School (away), 7:15 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 14 – Redmond High School (home), 8:10 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 17 – Skyline High School (away), 7:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 22 – Bothell High School (away) 8:10 p.m.
- Tuesday, Jan. 25 – Inglemoor High School (home), 7:15 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 28 – Glacier Peak High School (home), 8:10 p.m.
