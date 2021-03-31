Woodinville dominated the North Creek Jaguars in a 21-0 shutout at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell on senior night, Saturday March 27.
After a first half characterized by impressive defensive performances from both teams, the Falcon offense finally started to put some numbers on the board in the third quarter.
Junior Gavin Thoreson scored the first touchdown off a pass from senior quarterback Michael Deuster, who recorded a total 144 passing yards. Sophomore Ivori Keo ran the ball in for the second touchdown and completed the two-point conversion. And Duester closed out the scoring by running it in himself in the fourth quarter.
Woodinville recorded 213 total yards (69 yards rushing) compared to 231 for North Creek. Junior Henry Nichols logged 54 receiving yards with four receptions. Thoreson had 8 receiving yards from two receptions.
The defense recorded five interceptions over the course of the second half. Junior Max Finney had two interceptions and about five tackles. Junior Nick Owens notched another interception and four tackles. Lance Turner had a 7-yard interception return on top of six tackles.
With a league record of 2-1, the Falcons are scheduled to play Bothell High School (3-0) at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 2.
