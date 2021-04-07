Capping off an undefeated season, Bothell High School (4-0) bested the Woodinville Falcons (2-2) in a 19-14 matchup at Pop Keeney Stadium on Friday, April 2.
Head coach Wayne Maxwell said the team was much more satisfied with how they played Friday compared to the first game of the season, which was also against Bothell. The short season pushed the athletes to focus, compete and be appreciative of each day, he added.
“I think it was just a great snapshot of how the year went for us,” Maxwell said, referring to the four-game season. “I think there was a lot of good that came about on our last game.”
WHS logged 274 total yards compared to 199 yards for Bothell. Senior quarterback Michael Deuster notched 98 passing yards and one touchdown.
A fourth down trick play by sophomore Ivori Keo contributed to a 35-yard pass to Bowen in the second quarter. To put the first points on the board, Deuster later dove into a pile of Bothell and Woodinville players from the 1-yard line.
Offensively, junior Henry Nichols recorded 17 carries and 128 rushing yards, which included a long 22-yard run downfield in the third quarter. Senior wide receiver Morgan Holliday notched two receptions with 19 receiving yards as well.
Defensively, senior outside linebacker Gage Giacomi had 10 tackles and one tackle for a loss. Middle linebacker Ethan Kam added another 6.5 tackles. Senior defensive end Jimmy Lanctot contributed three tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack. He also recovered a fumble near their own endzone with less than five minutes left in the game.
The Cougars scored two touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, followed by a two-point safety after Deuster was sacked in the endzone. BHS also collected a field goal to put the score at 19-7 in the last quarter.
With less than two minutes in the game, Deuster nailed both 24-yard and 12-yard passes to senior Jaden Bolibol. Holliday recorded one final touchdown from a 14-yard pass by Deuster, putting the final score at 19-14.
Maxwell said about 20 seniors are graduating this year. There were hardly any returning starters this year, he added, so lots of players were trying new positions this season. Defensively, he noted, they had new faces across the board.
Normally, he added, the team gets time in the summer to pad up and compete at football camps, but that was unable to happen last year. Having not seen each other in person for an entire year, WHS was able to have just about 10 practices and three conditioning sessions before the first game.
“Everybody was so appreciative to be there,” Maxwell said, “and make the most of it and have fun.”
From a coach’s standpoint, he noted, the boys were really craving some time that was organized and required attention and discipline. He said it was a hidden blessing to eventually look in somebody’s eye to see expressions and emotions as opposed to doing that over a screen. With the season now concluded, Maxwell is looking ahead to summer practices.
“We have no idea what the summer looks like, but hopefully we can get back to normal in the fall.”
