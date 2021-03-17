An unusual season of Falcons girls soccer got off to an unusual start. The first match at Bothell High School on March 9 ended with what could have been a demoralizing score line: 3-1. Anabel Moore scored the lone goal for Woodinville.
"Starting with a loss was hard, just because there's not many games," head coach M'ily Morton said.
But the team played a solid 60 minutes of soccer, she added, the problem lay in missed chances in the attacking third.
In the few days of practice before the home match-up against Bothell on March 11, Morton said she"tried to get them to focus on being more selfish" when looking to score.
The selfishness paid off, as the Falcons emerged victorious in the next game with almost a reversed score line of 3-0. Senior Holland Pilukas, Junior Cassie Johnson and Junior Ella Zamzow finished their shots in the shut out.
"We played the same as we did on Tuesday, we were just able to put the ball in the back of the net," Morton said of the second match.
The team faces Inglemoor High School next in another home and away series. Tuesday's results were not available by press time.
The Falcons will play the Inglemoor Vikings again today, March 18, at 5 p.m. in Kenmore.
The Vikings competed at state last season and are returning several starters, Morton said.
Inglemoor won its opening games against North Creek 4-2 and 4-0.
"I feel confident in my team," Morton said.
